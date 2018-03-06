Video

An MSP who has quit the SNP after the party found he had acted inappropriately has employed a behaviour coach to help him change.

Mr McDonald also offered an "unreserved apology" to the women he had upset.

He told a media conference in Aberdeen: "Over the past four months I have engaged with a behaviour coach who has helped me to reflect and better understand how aspects of my behaviour might be seen by others.

"My behaviour coach considers that I have been been willing, not just to reflect on mistakes I have made, but more importantly I have demonstrated a clear willingness to change."