Mark Mcdonald: 'I've a coach to help me change my behaviour'
An MSP who has quit the SNP after the party found he had acted inappropriately has employed a behaviour coach to help him change.
Mr McDonald also offered an "unreserved apology" to the women he had upset.
He told a media conference in Aberdeen: "Over the past four months I have engaged with a behaviour coach who has helped me to reflect and better understand how aspects of my behaviour might be seen by others.
"My behaviour coach considers that I have been been willing, not just to reflect on mistakes I have made, but more importantly I have demonstrated a clear willingness to change."
06 Mar 2018