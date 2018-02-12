Video
MSPs propose plan to tackle homelessness
More should be done to find permanent accommodation for the homeless, a Holyrood committee has said.
The MSPs said Scotland should adopt a "housing first" scheme, similar to a strategy used successfully in Finland.
The Local Government and Communities Committee said the plan, which has been piloted in parts of Scotland, should go nationwide.
The housing minister has welcomed the committee's report and said he will consider it carefully.
