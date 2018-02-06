Video

Nicola Sturgeon says she hopes the current issues surrounding women in society will be a thing of the past by the time her 11-year-old niece's generation become adults.

Scotland's first minister was speaking to the BBC as events were being held 100 years on from some women getting the vote in the UK.

Asked about equal pay and sexual harassment of women, she said: "As the first woman first minister, I want us to make sure that by the time my 11-year-old niece and her generation are young women they are still not talking about these things.

"My generation of women really have to do for the next generation of women what the suffragettes did for us."