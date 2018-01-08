Video

Scotland's Health Secretary Shona Robison has expressed concern that people under 65 with underlying health conditions have not had their annual flu vaccination.

She said rates of vaccination were "broadly" in line with last year with rates "up a bit" for pregnant women and children.

However, Ms Robison added: "Where there is a concern is for those who are under 65 with an underlying health condition - we want more of those people to go and get vaccinated because we know that the impact of flu on them can be very very severe indeed."