Sir John Curtice: 'I never saw this coming'

Psephologist John Curtice said he did not predict the knighthood he has been given for services to social sciences and politics.

The delighted Strathclyde University professor, who is the UK's leading authority on elections and social attitudes, told the BBC: "This will take quite a while to get used to. The truth is I never really got quite used to the idea of being called Professor Curtice.

"The ironic thing is back in June the exit poll that I led caused something of a surprise for the country - well, I have to admit this is something that I did not see coming, not something I had predicted."