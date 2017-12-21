Video

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie was in tears as she raised the subject of fire safety following the deaths of two men in the Cameron House blaze.

Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died in the incident at the luxury hotel on Loch Lomond on Monday morning.

Ms Baillie, whose constituency includes Cameron House, was moved to tears as she asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about the fire.

Ms Sturgeon replied that the matter of the fire was "in all our minds this week".

She added that there would be "a thorough investigation into what happened".