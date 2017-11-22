'I'll promote Labour values in the jungle'

Video

Kezia Dugdale says her appearance in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is an opportunity to promote Labour values.

In a video message, the former Scottish Labour leader said she remained committed to her career as an MSP - but the reality TV show offered a chance to talk to young people.

She is donating her parliamentary salary to the homelessness charity the Rock Trust for the three weeks she is away, and has said a portion of her fee for the programme will also go to charity.

Her appearance in the show, news of which broke shortly before the announcement of her successor as Scottish Labour leader, has been criticised by some Labour colleagues.