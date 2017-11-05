Labour candidates will not challenge result

Video

The two men vying to become the next leader of Scottish Labour have said they will not challenge the result, even if it is narrow.

Supporters of both Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard have raised concerns about who is being given a vote in the contest.

Mr Sarwar confirmed he sought legal advice about some complaints but said he did not intend to act on it.

Both men said they would rally behind the victor, to be announced on 18 November.