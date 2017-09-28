Rowley wants to 'move on' from candidate row
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scottish Labour's Alex Rowley says 'move on' from 'best candidate' row

Scottish Labour's interim leader Alex Rowley said it was time for him to "move on" from a row about leadership candidates.

Mr Rowley told the BBC he was "gutted" after a recording of him backing Richard Leonard's candidacy became public.

The politician was taped calling Mr Leonard the "best candidate" during a private conversation at Labour's conference in Brighton.

Mr Rowley said: "I believed that [the conversation which was taped] to be private, and the point is that I now need to move and get on with what I'm doing."