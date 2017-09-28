Rowley wants to 'move on' from candidate row

Video

Scottish Labour's interim leader Alex Rowley said it was time for him to "move on" from a row about leadership candidates.

Mr Rowley told the BBC he was "gutted" after a recording of him backing Richard Leonard's candidacy became public.

The politician was taped calling Mr Leonard the "best candidate" during a private conversation at Labour's conference in Brighton.

Mr Rowley said: "I believed that [the conversation which was taped] to be private, and the point is that I now need to move and get on with what I'm doing."