Election 2017: Scotland needs an economy 'that attracts' more people

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Scotland needed to have an economy that attracts people from inside and outside the UK.

She was speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme ahead of the 8 June General Election.

The politician told presenter Laura Maxwell: "I think we need to be more pro-business - when people move to other countries it is so they can work and get on and have a better quality of life.

"We need to have an economy that attracts more people that come to the UK, within the UK."