Michael Matheson: 'We want a service centred on rape victims'

Video

Scotland's Justice Secretary Michael Matheson told Holyrood that a new and improved system for women who report rape was his aim.

He explained to the chamber: "We want a service which is victim centred, health focused, delivering that holistic care that is necessary to women who experience a sexual assault or rape.

"I expect that to be delivered right across the country and new national standards will allow us to ensure that whether you are in Orkney or whether you are in Glasgow the standards that should be expected and delivered by the health board are the same."