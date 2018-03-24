Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Death watches draw inspiration from history
A Scottish designer has been telling how she became inspired to create watches and clocks based on human skulls.
Fiona Krüger now produces a series of intricate timepieces manufactured in the world of elite Swiss watchmaking.
24 Mar 2018
