Police say 'don't be embarrassed'

Video

Police Scotland's Det Supt Gordon McCreadie has encouraged victims to come forward of so-called revenge porn and not to be embarrassed.

He was speaking after BBC Scotland revealed that just 39% of cases had made it to court in the first six months of new legislation to deal with the issue.

Mr McCreadie said: "There is still a need for corroboration, and I feel there is a degree of under-reporting in this area as people feel unnecessarily embarrassed.

"What I would say to victims is do not be embarrassed - the police will not judge the way in which you conduct your personal life."