Concern over 'lifeline' armed forces veterans service in Scotland
The future of a service described as a "lifeline" for hundreds of armed forces veterans is in doubt, BBC Scotland has learned. The Veterans First Point centres were established using cash from the UK government's Libor fund. That money is about to run out. Local health boards are now having to pick up costs - with some help from the Scottish government. But there are currently no guarantees of long-term funding. Fiona Stalker reports.
28 Jul 2017
