Wee Claire Chats To THE AVENGERS
Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen took Skye road trip

Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany talk to BBC The Social about filming in Edinburgh.

Olsen has told of visiting the Isle of Skye during a break from filming scenes for Avengers: Infinity War.

Co-star Bettany, who plays the character Vision, said he was familiar with "local delicacies" such as square sausage and Scottish tablet.

  • 25 Apr 2018