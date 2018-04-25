Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen took Skye road trip
Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany talk to BBC The Social about filming in Edinburgh.
Olsen has told of visiting the Isle of Skye during a break from filming scenes for Avengers: Infinity War.
Co-star Bettany, who plays the character Vision, said he was familiar with "local delicacies" such as square sausage and Scottish tablet.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-43895788/avengers-star-elizabeth-olsen-took-skye-road-tripRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window