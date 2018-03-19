Video

Stargazers have been enjoying views of the Aurora Borealis across parts of Scotland.

Jane MacLennan captured this amazing timelapse footage atop Cliff Hill in Wester Ross.

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth's magnetic field traps tiny particles from the sun and sends them on a collision course with molecules in the atmosphere. As a result of these repeated, tiny crashes, energy is released in the form of light.

Scotland is one of the best places in the UK to observe the Northern Lights.