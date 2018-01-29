Video

The cinema on the Isle of Lewis has opened on a Sunday for the first time.

An Lanntair arts venue in Stornoway showed a sold-out screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

However, the move has been opposed by Sabbatarian church leaders who maintain that Sunday should be a day of rest.

The screening is part of a trial that will see the centre opening on the last Sunday of the month until March.

Elly Fletcher, chief executive of An Lanntair, told BBC Scotland the trial opening of the arts centre and cinema was a "very genuine audience research exercise".