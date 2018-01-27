Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New RAF radar station on Shetland nears completion
A new RAF radar facility that will track Russian military aircraft approaching the north of the UK is nearing completion.
The £10m Remote Radar Head facility is being built at Saxa Vord on the island of Unst in Shetland. BBC Scotland's John Johnston reports.
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-42844464/new-raf-radar-station-on-shetland-nears-completionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window