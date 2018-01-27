New RAF radar station on Shetland nears completion
A new RAF radar facility that will track Russian military aircraft approaching the north of the UK is nearing completion.

The £10m Remote Radar Head facility is being built at Saxa Vord on the island of Unst in Shetland. BBC Scotland's John Johnston reports.