Police press conference in Greenock
Live police press conference from Greenock, where two officers are believed to have been stabbed.
They had been called to an address in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, at 08:45.
It is thought a male police officer was stabbed in the neck while a female officer was stabbed in the arm.
The man is believed to be in a serious condition, while the woman suffered minor arm injuries. Both of their families have been informed.
01 Jun 2018
