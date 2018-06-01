Isle of Bute is 'perfect' for truffles

Video

Growers of a luxurious truffle believe the Isle of Bute is a perfect place to grow the sought-after delicacy.

Selling for £400 a kilo, it is hoped farmers on the island can benefit more from the fungus in the future.

It will be a long process, as trees have just been planted on the island, but expectations on Bute are high.

The first farmed truffles in the UK were only harvested in 2015 and the plantation on Bute is now one of four in Scotland.