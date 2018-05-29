Museum of the moon in Glasgow
Museum of the Moon comes to Glasgow

A giant moon artwork has been installed in a Glasgow church.

Museum of the Moon was created by British artist Luke Jerram.

Measuring 7m in diameter, it features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar landscape.

Each centimetre represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

The installation will be at Mackintosh Church at Queen's Cross, Glasgow, until 24th June 2018.

