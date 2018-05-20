Large fire on Arthur's Seat

Media player
A large grass fire breaks out near the summit of Arthur's Seat
A large grass fire has broken out near the summit of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
About 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze on the landmark.
It came as fire chiefs issued a wildfire warning following a spate of fires across Scotland in recent days.
20 May 2018
