When he was 18 years old Joe Proctor was beaten up, thrown in a canal and left for dead.

Doctors told him his body temperature was just 1C away from death.

He was walking home along the Forth and Clyde canal at Clydebank, near Glasgow, after a night out.

Joe was assaulted by a gang of youths he encountered on the path.

He was found by a woman at 3am who pulled him out of the water and got medical help

Joe, who makes comedy sketches for BBC The Social, never found out who the woman was.

Ten years on since his life was saved, Joe has made an appeal to find the mystery woman so he can say thank you.