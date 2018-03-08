Statue of Mary Barbour unveiled
A statue of Mary Barbour, who was a campaigner in Glasgow during the 1915 Rent Strikes, has been unveiled in Govan to coincide with International Women's Day.

She fought against landlords raising rents during the war and led a resistance group called Barbour's Army.

Local people in the Govan area had campaigned for years to have the commemorative statue erected.

