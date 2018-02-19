Chinese new year celebrated in Glasgow

Video

The Chinese new year has been celebrated in a parade at George Square in Glasgow.

Crowds gathered in the city centre to welcome in the Year of the Dog, with a traditional Dragon eye-dotting ceremony, Dragon and Lion Dances and music from Police Scotland’s Glasgow Police Pipe Band, as well as African drummers.

Invited guests were then hosted by Lord Provost Eva Bolander at the City Chambers, greeted with a mix of Oriental and Scottish music.