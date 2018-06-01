Forth Bridge hidden in the haar
Video

The Forth Bridge is hidden by the haar on a foggy morning in the east of Scotland.

The haar is formed when warm air meets the cold surface of the North Sea.

Timelapse footage was captured by Ruth Donaldson from her home in South Queensferry.

