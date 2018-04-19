Warning over flaring at chemical plant
A chemical plant in Fife has been issued with warning notices after a nine-day flaring incident last year.

Residents have been complaining about the flaring and noise, and operators at the Mossmorran site have said they are working to avoid similar incidents.

