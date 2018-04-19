Warning over flaring at chemical plant

Media player
Warning over flaring at Mossmorran chemical plant
A chemical plant in Fife has been issued with warning notices after a nine-day flaring incident last year.
Residents have been complaining about the flaring and noise, and operators at the Mossmorran site have said they are working to avoid similar incidents.
19 Apr 2018
