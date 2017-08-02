Video
'Why was granddaughter Madison not protected?'
The grandparents of murdered toddler Madison Horn have said more should have been done to protect the two-year-old.
Madison was killed by her mother's boyfriend Kevin Park in April 2014.
Alexis and Thomas Haldane spoke to a BBC documentary which revealed new information about the toddler's death.
Fife Council said "all necessary steps have been taken to minimise the risk of something like this happening again".
