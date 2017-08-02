'Why was my granddaughter not protected?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why was granddaughter Madison not protected?'

The grandparents of murdered toddler Madison Horn have said more should have been done to protect the two-year-old.

Madison was killed by her mother's boyfriend Kevin Park in April 2014.

Alexis and Thomas Haldane spoke to a BBC documentary which revealed new information about the toddler's death.

Fife Council said "all necessary steps have been taken to minimise the risk of something like this happening again".