Rocket to make Scottish space history
Video

Plans are in place for the first rocket launch dedicated to a Scottish satellite.

It will be the first time a Scottish built orbiter has not had to piggyback on another launch vehicle.

The satellite - called Unicorn 2-a - is another milestone for Scotland's growing space industry.

It is expected to lift off from a launch site in Alaska later this year aboard an American built Vector-R rocket.

  • 21 May 2018