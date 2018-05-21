'The anxiety started to build up after attack'
'The anxiety started to build after attack'

One woman tells how getting caught up in the horrific Manchester terror attack has left her struggling with the lack of support.

Alex Brown was close to the centre of the bombing and has come to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

This video contains graphic description.

