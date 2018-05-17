'Speak up over mental health'

Media player
Young encouraged to speak out over mental health
"Mental health is really hard to express in words" - one of the reasons See Me Scotland is launching a survey about young people's mental health.
Rebecca Johnson, who was diagnosed with panic and anxiety disorders, wants to encourage other young people who may be suffering to speak out.
The survey is open to those aged between eight and 26 years old.
17 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window