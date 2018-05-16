Video

STV's political editor Bernard Ponsonby; news anchor John MacKay and sports presenter Raman Bhardwaj led news staff out of the Glasgow-based broadcaster's building on the day 59 redundancies were announced.

John Toner, the Scotland organiser for journalism union the NUJ, said: "We are horrified and extremely angry at the decisions that have been taken by management and the way that the decisions have been communicated and by the lack of information surrounding the announcement that has been made today."