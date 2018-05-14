Media player
Jamie Oliver backs Scotland's obesity targets
Celebrity chef and food campaigner Jamie Oliver says he is encouraged by Scotland's healthy eating plans.
His backing came as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set a target to slash childhood obesity by 2030.
14 May 2018
