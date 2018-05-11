Media player
Footage shows car pursued through Glasgow by police helicopter
An Edinburgh gangster has been sentenced to a further 18 months in prison over a high-speed chase along the streets of Glasgow. Mark Richardson, 31, was caught in December 2016 after a police helicopter tailed him doing 65mph through the north of Glasgow. The cocaine dealer was part of a major crime gang which was jailed in January. Dramatic video footage shows his car being pursued by a police helicopter.
11 May 2018
