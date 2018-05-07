Pod of whales in Orkney
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pod of orca whales filmed in Scapa Flow in Orkney

A pod of orca whales has been spotted in Scapa Flow in Orkney.

It is thought the pod has been in the area for about a week.

Locals have been visiting the shoreline to catch a glimpse.

Pictures - orkney.com

  • 07 May 2018