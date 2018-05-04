Dog takes control of MSP's interview
A Dutch Shepherd managed to take over an interview with Christine Grahame.

The MSP was speaking at the launch of a consultation on her bill to curb irresponsible dog breeding and buying.

Sasha, a long-term resident of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, had other ideas.

BBC Scotland reporter Aileen Clarke valiantly tried to keep a playful Sasha away from the furry microphone cover with limited success.

