Dog takes control of MSP's interview

Dog takes control of MSP's puppy farming interview
A Dutch Shepherd managed to take over an interview with Christine Grahame.
The MSP was speaking at the launch of a consultation on her bill to curb irresponsible dog breeding and buying.
Sasha, a long-term resident of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, had other ideas.
BBC Scotland reporter Aileen Clarke valiantly tried to keep a playful Sasha away from the furry microphone cover with limited success.
04 May 2018
