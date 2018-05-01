How Islay buried America's dead

Video

Unimaginable tragedy came to the Hebrides with the sinking of two US troopships in World War One.

Within eight months, the SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto, sank.

Hundreds died and others were rescued and cared for by the local community.

As those events are commemorated a century on, BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell returns to his home to tell the little-known story of how courageous islanders coped with the carnage and devastation.

