'He started going blue so we had to give CPR'
Alec Brown saved his baby son's life using recently-acquired CPR skills.

He put his skills into action when his eight-month-old son Ruaridh stopped breathing.

Now, he's urging others to learn first aid.

  • 30 Apr 2018