TSB customer 'angry' at computer problems
TSB customers in Scotland have expressed anger that they still can't access their money, nearly a week after a major computer failure.
Businesses have been struggling to make sure staff get paid this month.
TSB has brought in experts from IBM to try to solve the crisis - but customers continue to face difficulties.
Kamelia Kalinova, a 24-year-old supermarket worker who lives in Glasgow, is one angry customer.
The computer failure came as she was in the middle of moving house.
27 Apr 2018