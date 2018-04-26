Garden Festival: Royal opening 30 years on
Video

The Glasgow Garden Festival was officially opened by Prince Charles and Princess Diana on 29 April 1988.

The event transformed former industrial land on the banks of the River Clyde.

The colourful site attracted four million visitors to the city between April and September.

It left a lasting legacy for the city and fond memories for a generation of Glaswegians.

  • 26 Apr 2018