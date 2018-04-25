Benefits claim a 'distressing' experience

Video

Scotland is to have its own social security agency which will be responsible for 11 benefits devolved from the UK government.

The Scottish government has said that "respect and dignity" are central to the new system and will ensure people are paid what they are entitled to.

Angela Hunt is a former lecturer who lives with motor neurone disease (MND). Following her diagnosis in November 2016, she applied for help with motability and found it a "distressing" experience at a time when life was already difficult.