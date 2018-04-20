Media player
Coverage of the Scottish Liberal Democrat party conference.
Coverage of the Scottish Liberal Democrats party conference from the MacDonald Aviemore Resort, including a keynote speech by Willie Rennie.
Presented by Andrew Kerr with Brian Taylor.
20 Apr 2018
