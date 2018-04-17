Rhys's top tips for ADHD
Video

Rhys's top tips for living with ADHD

Rhys Sinclair was diagnosed with ADHD when he was seven years old.

His mum Avril set up the Brighter Days support group for families living with ADHD in Livingston, after he and his brother were diagnosed with the condition.

Rhys benefited from medication as well as a range of specialist help, including play therapy.

Here are his own top tips on how to live with ADHD.

