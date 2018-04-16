Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia 65 years ago
Watch footage of the launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia from the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank on 16 April 1953.
The Queen launched the ship in front of thousands of people.
Britannia travelled over one million miles in its 44 years of service.
It is now a tourist attraction in Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh.
16 Apr 2018
