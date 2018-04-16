The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia
Video

The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia 65 years ago

Watch footage of the launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia from the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank on 16 April 1953.

The Queen launched the ship in front of thousands of people.

Britannia travelled over one million miles in its 44 years of service.

It is now a tourist attraction in Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh.

