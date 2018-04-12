Media player
Paedophile priest Father Paul Moore 'poisoned my life'
A man who was sexually abused by Catholic priest Paul Moore when he was just five years old has said the ordeal "poisoned my life".
Andi Lavery was Moore's youngest victim.
Mr Lavery said the impact of the attacks was incalculable.
He has waived his right to anonymity and spoke out after Moore was jailed for nine years for sexually abusing him, two other children and a student priest.
12 Apr 2018
