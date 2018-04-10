Video

The family of a terminally ill boy who charmed a Hollywood superstar says their boy is the real superhero.

Aaron Hunter suffers from the rare condition ROHHAD that will see his health continue to deteriorate.

He started a campaign to raise awareness and appealed to his hero Iron Man to help him stop his friends from dying.

His mum and sister have spoken for the first time about what the involvement of Irona Man actor Robert Downey Jr has meant to them, to Aaron and to the help group they set up to create awareness.