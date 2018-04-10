'No sentence is long enough'

Video

Katie Johnston was raped in Aberdeen's Union Square Gardens in January 2016.

After her attacker was convicted in March, she waived her right to anonymity to encourage other people who have been assaulted to come forward.

Alasdair McDonald, 49, was jailed for 10 years at the High Court in Edinburgh and will be supervised for three years following his release.

Katie said that although no sentence would ever make up for what had happened to her, she is relieved to "know that he can't do this to anybody else for a long time".