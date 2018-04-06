Pipe band tribute to terror attack victim
Pipe band tribute to Manchester terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod

A Western Isles pipe band has paid tribute to Manchester terror attack victim Eilidh MacLeod in New York as part of the Tartan Day celebrations.

Eilidh was a former member of the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band, who played the piece "The Fair Maid of Barra".

The performance was recorded on Ellis Island.

