Fire rages on the Isle of Rum
A fire on the Isle of Rum is thought to have affected about 50 acres of land around the Rum Cuillin.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday evening.

Conservationists are worried about the impact on deer projects in the area.

Firefighters have said there was no risk to property or those living on the island, which is owned by Scottish Natural Heritage.

  • 05 Apr 2018