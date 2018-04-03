Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Skye boasts world-class dinosaur prints
The Isle of Skye is becoming increasingly important in the study of middle Jurassic dinosaurs.
Tracks found on the the island date to a time when dinosaurs were beginning their march to global dominance.
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window